Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone15:00Ross County
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Ross County

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic19171154114352
2Rangers18152151104147
3Motherwell2012173225737
4Aberdeen2010552925435
5Hibernian206772934-525
6Kilmarnock206591723-623
7Livingston205782829-122
8Ross County195592141-2020
9St Johnstone184771533-1819
10St Mirren2044121629-1316
11Hamilton2036111833-1515
12Hearts2026121734-1712
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport