Liverpool v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Roberto Firmino's second goal against Leicester on Boxing Day was the 500th Liverpool have scored under Jurgen Klopp in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is expected to recover from a kick on the shin in time to face Wolves.

The Reds remain without injured quintet Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Rhian Brewster.

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is expected to make changes to his side, who came back to beat Manchester City on Friday night.

Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White remain long-term absentees.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Wolves: "I really think the job Nuno is doing there is incredible with all the Europa League stress. I think at the beginning of the season they realised a little bit, 'Oh, that's different'. But now they are settled completely there, they are there again, Jimenez and Jota are scoring again.

"There is a lot of really good things there and that makes it really difficult to play against them, of course. But it should be difficult against us as well, that's the plan."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have lost just one of their 10 Premier League games against Wolves (W7, D2).

The Reds have won the last five league encounters by an aggregate score of 12-1.

Wolves have lost 15 of their last 17 top-flight matches at Anfield, failing to score in 10 of the past 14.

Liverpool

If they avoid defeat, this Liverpool team will record 50 unbeaten top-flight home matches - a feat only previously achieved by Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) and Liverpool (63 between 1978-1980).

Liverpool have won 16 straight home league games, scoring at least twice in each victory.

They have won 26 of their last 27 Premier League matches, including 17 of 18 this season.

Liverpool are unbeaten in 35 league fixtures (W30, D5).

The Reds have won their final league game in each of the last five years since losing at Chelsea in 2013.

Roberto Firmino has scored four goals in three matches in all competitions, having previously scored just four all season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered a league-high 20 assists since the start of last season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers