Arsenal v Chelsea

Mikel Arteta (l) and Frank Lampard (r) met 10 times during their playing career, with Arteta winning three and Lampard two. Five matches were drawn

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal defender Calum Chambers has returned to the squad after serving a suspension on Boxing Day.

Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin will be assessed, while Rob Holding and Dani Ceballos are likely absentees.

Chelsea are expected to recall Mateo Kovacic after he was banned on Boxing Day, with Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic also poised to return.

Reece James and Marcos Alonso missed the defeat by Southampton, with the latter more likely to be fit to play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: I'm not sure whether Mikel Arteta's comments after his first match in charge of Arsenal were merely encouraging, or slightly damning of his new team? Praising their efforts on one hand but saying their attitude was better than he expected on the other.

There were positive signs to build on though, and his first home game in charge brings a visit from an out-of-sorts Chelsea, who like Arsenal have lost their way lately.

The Gunners have won just one of the last 11 league games and find themselves in the bottom half of the table at the halfway stage, while Chelsea remain in the top four despite losing five of the last seven.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta: "We need to attack better, to concede less on the counter-attack, to defend better and prepare a good training session for them to improve.

"I don't look at the games [coming up] against Chelsea or [Manchester] United - it's now. At the moment the urgency is now. And we need an impact now."

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard on his young side's patchy form: "I know we've got a lot of work to do. It doesn't surprise me some of the results we've had but we've got to be brutal with ourselves and say 'it's all well and good beating Tottenham and feeling on top of the world but we need to reproduce in different ways and against different opposition'."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal could win consecutive Premier League home fixtures versus Chelsea for the first time since a run of three from 2001 to 2003.

Chelsea's only victory in their past seven matches at Emirates Stadium in all competitions came in the Premier League in January 2016.

The Gunners have never lost a Premier League home game against Chelsea when they've scored first (W11, D4).

Arsenal

Their solitary victory in 14 league and cup matches came in the Premier League at West Ham on 9 December.

Arsenal could lose four consecutive home fixtures in all competitions for the first time in 60 years.

The Gunners are also in danger of suffering three successive top-flight home defeats for the first time since February to March 1977.

They are winless in six home matches in all competitions, their longest streak since an eight-game spell from December 1994 to February 1995.

Arsenal have conceded at least twice at the Emirates in their past four fixtures in league and cup. They last did so in five games in December 1965.

The Gunners have been behind at half time in 10 of their 19 league fixtures.

Arsenal have accrued a league-high 11 points from losing positions this term.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored 28 of his 44 Premier League goals on a Sunday (64%).

Chelsea