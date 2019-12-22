Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Jermain Defoe, Jordan Rhodes

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic are looking to sign striker Jordan Rhodes on loan from Sheffield Wedesday to bolster their push for a fourth treble and a Europa League run. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is demanding action from Hibs to curb their fans before a player ends up seriously injured after a bottle was thrown from the stands during Friday's match at Easter Road. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists the arrival of any new striker in January won't mean Leigh Griffiths will go out on loan. (Sunday Mail)

Veteran striker Jermain Defoe says he is ready to commit his future to Rangers in January. (Sunday Mail)

New manager Daniel Stendel admits Hearts need new players after falling three points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Christopher Jullien heaps praise on Celtic team-mate Odsonne Edouard after his fellow Frenchman put a string of first-half missed chances behind him to score the winner against Aberdeen which restored the champions' five-point lead at the top of the Premiership table. (Evening Times)

Defender Jason Naismith has implored Hibs not to let back-to-back defeats against Celtic and Rangers undermine signs of progress at Easter Road. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong reveals a fan has gifted him with a top bearing his 'oh, my days' catchphrase. (Sun)