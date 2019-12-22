Lazio beat Juventus 3-1 to win Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Lazio have beaten Juventus in two of the past three Italian Super Cups

Lazio deservedly beat Juventus 3-1 to win an entertaining Italian Super Cup game in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Italian Cup winners led after 16 minutes through Luis Alberto's finish from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's lay-off but Paulo Dybala levelled with a tap-in at the end of the first half.

Senad Lulic volleyed Lazio back into the lead with 17 minutes to go.

Juve had Rodrigo Bentancur sent off in injury time, and Danilo Cataldi curled home the resulting free-kick for Lazio.

Juventus have only lost two games under Maurizio Sarri, both 3-1 to Lazio this month, having been beaten by Simeone Inzaghi's side in Serie A two weeks ago.

This was Juve's eighth consecutive Super Cup appearance - having won Serie A each time - with four of those against Lazio, winning half of them.