Quiz: Women's football in 2019 - test your knowledge

Women's football enjoyed a remarkable 12 months in 2019, including a record-breaking World Cup in France.

But do you know your stuff on the sport that more than 28 million people watched on the BBC in the summer?

Test your women's football knowledge with our quiz below...

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.