Football gossip: Bellingham, Mertens, Matic, Barbosa, Ancelotti

New Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants Napoli winger Dries Mertens, 32, with the Belgium international into the final year of his contract. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are also considering a January move for Bayer Leverkusen's 27-year-old German forward Kevin Volland. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and a number of Bundesliga clubs have targeted Birmingham City and England youth midfielder Jude Bellingham, 16, after this first-team breakthrough. (Telegraph)

United will not offer Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, 31, a new contract runs out in June 2020. (Express)

West Ham target Gabriel Barbosa refused to discuss his future after Flamengo's Club World Cup final defeat to Liverpool. The 23-year-old Brazil forward is on loan in his homeland from Inter Milan. (Goal)

Everton have promised new manager Carlo Ancelotti he will have money to spend in January as the Italian prepares to begin work at Goodison Park. (Star)

West Brom's Egyptian defender Ahmed Hegazi, 28, was dropped by boss Slaven Bilic over a training ground incident. (Express & Star)

Juventus' former Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 33, has arrived in Qatar before a move to Al-Duhail, having previously been a target for Manchester United. (Sky Italia)

Brescia and Italy striker Mario Balotelli wants to stay at the club provided owner Massimo Cellino is keen to keep the 29-year-old. (Football Italia)

Promising Norwegian striker Bryan Fiabema is set to join Chelsea from Tromso after the 16-year-old impressed on trial. (Star)