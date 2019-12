They say when you manage either half of the Old Firm, that you are expected to win every game.

Celtic have had 23 managers in their history, with Neil Lennon currently in his second spell. Steven Gerrard is the 25th man to have taken charge at Ibrox.

Of these 10 memorable names, who has the best win percentage, and where do current bosses Lennon and Gerrard rank on that list?