Derby19:45Charlton
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Charlton Athletic (Mon)

Conor Gallagher
Conor Gallagher has scored six goals in 23 appearances for Charlton this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Monday

Derby County will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence, who is suspended for two matches after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Centre-back Matt Clarke (knee) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are both close to returning for the Rams.

Conor Gallagher faces a late fitness test after the Charlton Athletic attacker went off with a knock during the 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

Forward Jonathan Leko is out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Match facts

  • Derby County are unbeaten in their last seven home league matches against Charlton (W4 D3) since a 2-0 defeat in February 1999.
  • Charlton have not completed a league double over Derby since the 1983-84 campaign.
  • After winning five consecutive home league games between September and November, Derby have failed to win each of their last three on home soil (D2 L1).
  • Both of Charlton's away wins in the Championship this season were recorded in August (2-1 v Blackburn and 2-0 v Reading) - they have failed to win any of their eight away games in the competition since then (D3 L5).
  • Chris Martin has been directly involved in five league goals for Derby in home games this season (two goals and three assists); the most of any player for the Rams.
  • Charlton striker Lyle Taylor has scored four goals in five away appearances in the Championship this season.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom24149147252251
2Leeds24146437162148
3Brentford24124837191840
4Sheff Wed24116736231339
5Fulham24116738281039
6Preston2411673628839
7Nottm Forest2310763023737
8Swansea2410773130137
9Blackburn2410683129236
10Bristol City249873636035
11Cardiff2481063533234
12Millwall2481063031-134
13Hull249693733433
14QPR2495103745-832
15Reading2385102927229
16Birmingham2485112535-1029
17Charlton2477103334-128
18Derby246992232-1027
19Middlesbrough246992232-1027
20Huddersfield2467112636-1025
21Stoke2463152839-1121
22Luton2463153150-1921
23Barnsley2448123247-1520
24Wigan2448122136-1520
