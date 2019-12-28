Derby County v Charlton Athletic (Mon)

Conor Gallagher has scored six goals in 23 appearances for Charlton this season

Derby County will be without midfielder Tom Lawrence, who is suspended for two matches after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Centre-back Matt Clarke (knee) and Tom Huddlestone (hamstring) are both close to returning for the Rams.

Conor Gallagher faces a late fitness test after the Charlton Athletic attacker went off with a knock during the 3-2 victory over Bristol City.

Forward Jonathan Leko is out for the season with a serious knee injury.

Match facts