Adrian Bevington: Middlesbrough head of recruitment to leave

Adrian Bevington was managing director of Club England from 2010 to 2014

Middlesbrough's head of recruitment operations Adrian Bevington will leave at the end of the month, the Championship club has confirmed.

The 48-year-old Boro fan took the role in may 2018, having previously spent 17 years at the Football Association.

Jonathan Woodgate's side are 20th - five points above the relegation zone.

"On behalf of everyone at the club I'd like to thank Adrian for his work over the past 18 months and wish him well for the future," said CEO Neil Bausor.