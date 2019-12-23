Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss says clubs must take 'serious actions' to clamp down on fan misbehaviour

Hibernian's Martin Boyle removes a glass bottle from the pitch at Easter Road, which was thrown from the stands

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has called for "serious actions" from clubs to protect players from missiles thrown by spectators.

A glass bottle thrown from the stand landed near Borna Barisic during Rangers' win at Hibernian on Friday.

James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos have also had items aimed at them in recent weeks.

"Only action from the clubs will help or stop it in the long run," Gerrard said.

"We can't just talk about it in the media. There's got to be serious actions taken. The individuals need to be identified because I do believe it's a minority."

'Set a severe example'

Last season players, managers and officials were struck by coins and a glass bottle was aimed at Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

And a supporter was jailed for 100 days and banned from attending Scottish games for 10 years for confronting Rangers captain Tavernier during a league match between Hibs and Rangers at Easter Road.

Hibs will use upgraded CCTV to identify the culprit from Friday's incident but Gerrard fears things are "going backwards rather than forwards".

"They need to be punished and punished heavily so it stops other people trying to do it in the future," the Rangers manager added. "It's a crazy decision to throw a bottle on to a football pitch. The damage you could do is unthinkable.

"If the punishment isn't severe enough then people will continue to make bad decisions from the terraces.

"There needs to be an example set - a severe one - and then that will make people think and things will improve."