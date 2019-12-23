Rangers announce new partnership with Orange County SC

Rangers' first team and academy players are based at the club's training centre in East Dunbartonshire

Rangers will send youth players on loan to Orange County SC from next month as part of a new partnership.

The Californian side play in the USL and sent United States youth internationals Francis Jacobs, Aaron Cervantes and Diego Lopez on trial with the Ibrox club this month.

The clubs will also share commercial activities.

"Rangers already has incredibly strong support across North America," said managing director Stewart Robertson.

"And this relationship will help us engage with our existing fanbase in the United States, attract new fans, and provide exciting commercial opportunities. Rangers Academy should also benefit with exciting new talent from America."

And Orange County SC owner James Keston added: "In the coming years, we hope to see many members of the OCSC nation on the pitch and in the stands with 50,000 raucous fans at Ibrox. We also hope to make Orange County a second home for the Rangers US faithful and their families."