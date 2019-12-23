Arsenal: Mikel Arteta to keep Freddie Ljungberg on in coaching role

Freddie Ljungberg beat West Ham as Arsenal caretaker boss but lost to Manchester City and Brighton and drew three matches

Freddie Ljungberg will remain on the backroom staff at Arsenal, new head coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

Ljungberg, who played for Arsenal between 1998 and 2007, was caretaker boss before Arteta's arrival but they only won once in his six games in charge.

The Swede had been assistant to Unai Emery, who was sacked in November.

Spaniard Arteta takes charge of the first game of his managerial career at Bournemouth on 26 December.

He is also a former Arsenal midfielder, although joined the club four years after Ljungberg's exit.

"I spoke to Freddie after the [Everton] game," he said. "I told him my idea and the people I wanted to bring to form my coaching staff, their roles and responsibilities of each of them.

"I wanted to know what he was feeling, I wanted to know what he had in mind, what his expectations were. We talked and we made a decision that the best thing was for him to stay with us.

"I think he knows the players, he knows the situation, he knows the history of where we're coming from and also his knowledge of the game is going to really help us to be better."

Arteta has not named his coaching team yet but former Everton and Manchester United assistant boss Steve Round will be involved.