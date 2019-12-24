Irish Premiership: 'League positions and form go out the window' - Healy

Kirk Millar scored the winning goal as Linfield beat Glentoran 1-0 in their first league meeting of the season at Windsor Park in September

Irish Premiership Date: Thursday, 26 December Kick-offs: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Linfield manager David Healy says "form and league positions go out the window" in the Boxing Day derbies as his side prepares to face Glentoran at the Oval.

The Blues are two points clear at the top of the table but the fifth-placed Glens are unbeaten in 10 league games.

"We've spoken about what to expect from Glentoran. They have improved greatly and it should be a ferocious, electric atmosphere with a big crowd," he said.

"We expect a tough game but we look forward to it," added Healy.

Glentoran counterpart Mick McDermott is eagerly anticipating his first Boxing Day derby fixture as boss of the East Belfast outfit and reports that he has "a full squad fit, healthy and available" for the clash with their Belfast rivals.

"We're going into the match at a good time and as coaches we will prepare for it in the same way as we do every other game even though we recognise that there will be a lot of emotion involved for the fans," said McDermott.

Glentoran have come out on top in just one of the last 18 top-flight encounters with Linfield, a 2-1 victory in the festive fixture between the clubs at the Oval two years ago.

'Three points up for grabs like any other game'

Cliftonville moved up to second in the standings with a 1-0 win over Coleraine at Solitude on Saturday and manager Paddy McLaughlin will also be enjoying his first taste of the Boxing Day north Belfast derby when he takes his side to Seaview to play Crusaders.

"It's just three points at stake like every other game - the reality is you still only get three points for winning a derby game or a Boxing Day game," observed McLaughlin.

"We have a few boys injured but we have a good squad and will have a few boys coming in off the bench. Hopefully they come in fresh and give us something new," added the Reds boss.

Stephen Baxter, manager of third-placed Crusaders, says he is "looking forward to the challenge" of facing their derby rivals in front of a big festive crowd.

"We're playing a little bit of catch-up now and the games are coming thick and fast but we're looking forward to them.

"This is a huge game in our calendar, a full house in our own stadium on Boxing Day. These are the matches you savour and look forward to."

'We want to keep punching and staying in the mix'

Coleraine have dropped to fourth position following an indifferent run of results, while their opponents at Ballycastle Road on Thursday, Ballymena United, have arrested their recent slump by putting together a run of three successive Premiership victories.

"It's been a tough couple of weeks - we had a very settled team at the start of the season and for different reasons that's been a bit different of late," explained Bannsiders manager Oran Kearney.

"I can't ask much more of the players. It's a tough league and there are a lot of teams fighting to be up there and we want to keep punching and staying in the mix."

Glenavon host Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park as the Lurgan Blues aim to overcome the disappointment of their last-gasp 2-1 defeat by Ballymena at the Showgrounds on Friday night.

"If we play anywhere near the standard that we did against Ballymena then we stand a good chance of winning the game - as long as we stay concentrated for the full 90 minutes," argued Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

"It's important we get the same performance level and hopefully we get that little bit of luck we need," added the Lurgan Blues boss.

"We are missing some senior players but it will give the younger players a chance to impress. We'll go there and be positive and try to win the game," said Dungannon manager Kris Lindsay.

Institute are at home to Warrenpoint Town in an important fixture at the foot of the table while there is an east Antrim derby between Larne and Carrick Rangers to look forward to at Inver Park.

"Larne will be big favourites on their big pitch but I have every faith in my boys and know that every time they cross the white line they will give everything for me and the staff and the club," said Carrick Rangers boss Niall Currie.