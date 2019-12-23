Ricardo Sa Pinto: Rangers' Europa League opponents Braga sack manager

Ricardo Sa Pinto leaves Braga after 30 matches in charge

Rangers' Europa League opponents SC Braga have sacked their manager Ricardo Sa Pinto.

The Portuguese side face Rangers in the round of 32 in February, but currently sit eighth in their domestic league.

In a statement on the club website, Braga announced the departure of Sa Pinto and his coaching staff as well as their intention to appoint a replacement by Friday, 27 December.

Braga's next league game is against Belenenses on 4 January.

Sa Pinto joined in July three months after being sacked by Legia Warsaw and guided Braga to the Europa League Group K winners spot ahead of runners-up Wolves.

His last match in charge was Sunday's 4-1 League Cup group win over Pacos de Ferreira and Braga will face Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals of that competition next month.

Rangers reached the Europe League knockout phase after finishing second in Group G, during which their group opponents Feyenoord sacked Jaap Stam and replaced him with former Ibrox boss Dick Advocaat.

And last term all three of Rangers' Europa League group opponents sacked their manager.