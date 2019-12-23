Steve Cooper: Swansea boss faces FA charge over referee criticism

Steve Cooper was appointed Swansea City manager in June

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper has been charged by the Football Association over comments he made after a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers on 11 December.

Cooper criticised referee Jeremy Simpson who he claimed failed to award a penalty to the Swans.

Simpson also sent off Swansea's Tom Carroll and Blackburn's Bradley Dack.

An FA statement said: "Steve Cooper has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3."

The statement added: "It is alleged that comments made by the Swansea City manager following an EFL Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, 11 December 2019 constitute improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match officials and/or bring the game into disrepute.

"He has until Friday, 27 December 2019 to provide a response."

Welshman Cooper, 40, claimed the official had "lost his composure" and made a series of errors.