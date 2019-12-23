Alan Harrington: Former Cardiff City and Wales defender dies

Alan Harrington joined Cardiff City in 1951 and made his debut against Tottenham Hotspur

Former Wales international and Cardiff City defender Alan Harrington has died at the age of 86.

The Penarth-born defender won 11 caps for Wales between 1956 and 1961 but did not feature at the 1958 World Cup because of injury,

Harrington spent his entire professional playing career at Ninian Park and retired in 1966 due to injury.

He later managed Barry Town and was awarded a Football Association of Wales merit award in 2007.

His former club Cardiff City Tweeted: "The Club has been saddened by the news of the passing of one of our all time greats, Alan Harrington.

"Our sympathies go to Alan's family at this very difficult time."

The Football Association of Wales Tweeted: "Our thoughts are with Alan's family and friends at this time."