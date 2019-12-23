Keanu Marsh-Brown: Winger departs Newport County by mutual consent

Keanu Marsh-Brown scored once during his spell at Newport County

Newport County have terminated the contract of winger Keanu Marsh-Brown by mutual consent.

The 27-year-old joined on two-year deal in June 2018 but has made only 16 league appearances for the Exiles.

Marsh-Brown spent three seasons at Forest Green after starting his career with Arsenal and Fulham.

"We would like to wish Keanu all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts whilst at Rodney Parade," Newport said in statement.

Marsh-Brown has also played for MK Dons, Dundee United, Oldham, Yeovil Town, Barnet and Dover.