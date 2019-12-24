Bradley Dack: Blackburn Rovers midfielder's knee injury left players 'emotional'

Bradley Dack was injured in the 65th minute of Blackburn's 0-0 draw with Wigan in the Championship on Monday

Bradley Dack's knee injury suffered in Monday's draw with Wigan Athletic left his Blackburn Rovers teammates "emotional", says manager Tony Mowbray.

The 25-year-old clutched his knee in the aftermath of a challenge with Wigan's Sam Morsy in the second half.

The midfielder was heard screaming in pain following the incident and was stretchered off after a lengthy delay.

"It looks like a bad injury, we need to get it scanned which we'll do as soon as we can," Mowbray said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he continued: "The players are all pretty emotional, as is Bradley.

"I won't say what it might be or what it is. Let's see what a proper diagnosis or scan shows but it doesn't look good."

Dack has been an integral part of Rovers' set up since he joined from Gillingham in June 2017 and is their top scorer this season with nine goals.

Monday's draw moved Blackburn up to eighth and two points off the Championship play-off places, and also extended their unbeaten league run to seven games.

Mowbray added: "Bradley Dack is the life and soul of our football club. He's on the training ground every day, he loves the game and he's like a kid in a playground.

"It's not fun when the kid who brings the life and soul to the training ground is in tears and upset with the pain and discomfort he's in.

"It's affected the players. It's shows me the closeness of our group, really, that they really care about one of their fellow colleagues."