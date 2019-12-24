Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd

New Hearts head coach Daniel Stendl will not be at any training sessions this week after returning to Germany and has given his squad Christmas Day off. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic have held talks with Slovan Bratislava with a view to a January deal for striker Andraz Sporar, according to the Slovak club. (Scottish Sunl)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard challenges winger Jordan Jones to make an impression after recovering from the injury he caused himself in the season's first Old Firm game. (Scottish Sun)

Atlanta United are weighing up a £200,000 move for Hearts winger Jake Mulraney. (Daily Record).

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has pleaded with the club's fans to behave during the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen could make a renewed bid to sign Sunderland midfielder Dylan McGeouch in January after injuries to Craig Bryson and Greg Leigh. (Daily Record)

Celtic's interest in £3m Brazilian defender Fabricio Bruno could be heightened after it emerged that Cruzeiro admitted they need to sell players. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright fears "vultures are hovering" over winger Matty Kennedy. (Dundee Courier, print edition)

Livingston manager Gary Holt says striker Lyndon Dykes will only be allowed to leave in January if a deal benefits the club. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Defender Troy Brown will not have his contract renewed by Dundee United when it expires next month. (Dundee Courier, print edition)

Morton have sacked kitman Andy Bryan after he was found guilty of betting against the club more than 50 times. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Highland League side Rothes have lost two players to length betting bans. Defender Dale Wood will miss 20 games, while goalkeeper Scott Donaldson will be unavailable for 12 matches. (Press & Journal)