Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Laura Miller

Steven Thompson graphic

After a successful weekend, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has roared into a significant lead in the Sportscene predictor.

But can Reporting Scotland newsreader Laura Miller dent his fine form of late? We'll find out on Boxing Day...

Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Laura Miller
Scottish Premiership - week 20
ThommoLaura
Hearts v Hibernian2-22-2
Aberdeen v Livingston3-11-0
Hamilton Acad v St Johnstone1-11-1
Rangers v Kilmarnock3-03-1
Ross County v Motherwell1-20-2
St Mirren v Celtic0-21-2

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hearts v Hibernian (12:30)

Hearts v Hibs

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Laura's prediction: 2-2

Aberdeen v Livingston

Aberdeen v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Hamilton v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Laura's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Laura's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Motherwell

Ross County v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Laura's prediction: 0-2

St Mirren v Celtic

St Mirren v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Laura's prediction: 1-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
40Rory Lawson
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 6
Thommo320
Guests220
Thommo v Guests
P6W3D1L2

