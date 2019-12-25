Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Laura Miller
-
After a successful weekend, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has roared into a significant lead in the Sportscene predictor.
But can Reporting Scotland newsreader Laura Miller dent his fine form of late? We'll find out on Boxing Day...
|Scottish Premiership - week 20
|Thommo
|Laura
|Hearts v Hibernian
|2-2
|2-2
|Aberdeen v Livingston
|3-1
|1-0
|Hamilton Acad v St Johnstone
|1-1
|1-1
|Rangers v Kilmarnock
|3-0
|3-1
|Ross County v Motherwell
|1-2
|0-2
|St Mirren v Celtic
|0-2
|1-2
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|40
|Rory Lawson
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 6
|Thommo
|320
|Guests
|220
|Thommo v Guests
|P6
|W3
|D1
|L2