Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Laura Miller

After a successful weekend, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson has roared into a significant lead in the Sportscene predictor.

But can Reporting Scotland newsreader Laura Miller dent his fine form of late? We'll find out on Boxing Day...

Scottish Premiership - week 20

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Hearts v Hibernian (12:30)

Thommo's prediction: 2-2

Laura's prediction: 2-2

Aberdeen v Livingston

Thommo's prediction: 3-1

Laura's prediction: 1-0

Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Laura's prediction: 1-1

Rangers v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Laura's prediction: 3-1

Ross County v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Laura's prediction: 0-2

St Mirren v Celtic

Thommo's prediction: 0-2

Laura's prediction: 1-2

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 40 Rory Lawson 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 6 Thommo 320 Guests 220