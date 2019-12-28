Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Still Game's Tam & Isa

From the section

After salvaging a late draw on Boxing Day, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson goes again on Sunday with the Sportscene Predictions.

This time, he faces the combined might of Still Game's Tam & Isa - actors Mark Cox and Jane McCarry. How will he fare?

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictions: Thommo v Still Game's Tam & Isa

Scottish Premiership - week 21 Thommo Jane & Mark Celtic v Rangers 3-2 2-1 Hearts v Aberdeen 1-1 2-2 Livingston v Hibernian 1-2 1-2 Motherwell v Hamilton Acad 3-0 3-1 St Johnstone v Ross County 2-1 1-2 St Mirren v Kilmarnock 2-1 2-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Celtic v Rangers (12:30)

Thommo's prediction: 3-2

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-1

Hearts v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Mark & Jane's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Mark & Jane's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 40 Rory Lawson 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 7 Thommo 390 Guests 290