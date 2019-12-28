Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Still Game's Tam & Isa
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
After salvaging a late draw on Boxing Day, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson goes again on Sunday with the Sportscene Predictions.
This time, he faces the combined might of Still Game's Tam & Isa - actors Mark Cox and Jane McCarry. How will he fare?
|Scottish Premiership - week 21
|Thommo
|Jane & Mark
|Celtic v Rangers
|3-2
|2-1
|Hearts v Aberdeen
|1-1
|2-2
|Livingston v Hibernian
|1-2
|1-2
|Motherwell v Hamilton Acad
|3-0
|3-1
|St Johnstone v Ross County
|2-1
|1-2
|St Mirren v Kilmarnock
|2-1
|2-1
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|40
|Rory Lawson
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 7
|Thommo
|390
|Guests
|290
|Thommo v Guests
|P7
|W3
|D2
|L2