Sportscene Predictions: Steven Thompson v Still Game's Tam & Isa

Steven Thompson graphic

After salvaging a late draw on Boxing Day, BBC Scotland pundit Steven Thompson goes again on Sunday with the Sportscene Predictions.

This time, he faces the combined might of Still Game's Tam & Isa - actors Mark Cox and Jane McCarry. How will he fare?

Scottish Premiership - week 21
ThommoJane & Mark
Celtic v Rangers3-22-1
Hearts v Aberdeen1-12-2
Livingston v Hibernian1-21-2
Motherwell v Hamilton Acad3-03-1
St Johnstone v Ross County2-11-2
St Mirren v Kilmarnock2-12-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

Celtic v Rangers (12:30)

Thommo's prediction: 3-2

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-1

Hearts v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-2

Livingston v Hibernian

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Mark & Jane's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Thommo's prediction: 3-0

Mark & Jane's prediction: 3-1

St Johnstone v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 1-2

St Mirren v Kilmarnock

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Mark & Jane's prediction: 2-1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
40Rory Lawson
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 7
Thommo390
Guests290
Thommo v Guests
P7W3D2L2

