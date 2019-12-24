Carl Winchester: Forest Green Rovers midfielder signs new deal until summer of 2021

Carl Winchester began his career with Oldham Athletic

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Carl Winchester has signed a new deal to keep him with the League Two club until the summer of 2021.

The 26-year-old signed a two-year contract in May 2018 after leaving Cheltenham Town and had made 77 appearances in his time with Rovers.

Winchester has made 25 appearances this term, triggering an extension clause.

"We've got a young group of lads here doing well in the league and we've just got to keep that going," he said.