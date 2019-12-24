St Mirren fans raise over £20k for foodbank after Christmas campaign

Pledges meant St Mirren's 2-1 win against Hamilton on 7 December raised over £7,000

St Mirren fans have raised over £20,000 for a local foodbank after pledging to donate money for every point the team gained over four games in December.

The Paisley club have got five points from 12 since the '12 points of Christmas' campaign started.

Over 500 supporters pledged after David MacDonald, founder of the Black and White Army forum, initiated the idea.

"I'd just seen a documentary about foodbanks and realised how bad the situation was," MacDonald said.

"So I challenged the team for £25 per point over those four games, not really thinking much of it and full intending to donate the money anyway to the foodbank. Then folk started tweeting me saying, 'I'll throw a fiver in, I'll throw a tenner in,' and it just grew from there.

"I've been completely overwhelmed by the response, it's been quite amazing."

St Mirren had only picked up 11 points in the opening 14 games of the season when the fans' campaign began on 2 December.

But after defeat by Motherwell, victory against Hamilton was followed by draws with Livingston and St Johnstone as support for the cause grew.

And an online page was set up to allow for one off donations, which took the total given to Renfrewshire foodbank past the £20,000 mark.

"The worry was that the team would lose all four games," MacDonald told BBC Scotland. "We're St Mirren fans so we're realists but I kind of knew that people would donate something anyway having pledged.

"The team definitely knew about it and the club knew about it and they have pledged to throw something into the pot which is fantastic. But that was my fear, I didn't want to put too much extra pressure on the players because they certainly didn't need that, but they've played well the last few games.

"It's really tragic that so many people are relying on foodbanks in this day and age," MacDonald added. "That's the sad element to all of this, but hopefully the money will make things easier for them and they can help even more people in the local community."