Mario Mandzukic: Al-Duhail sign Croatian striker from Juventus

Mandzukic scored Croatia's winner against England in the 2018 World Cup semi-final

Croatian striker Mario Mandzukic has joined Qatari side Al-Duhail after four and a half years at Juventus.

Mandzukic, 33, won four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italias, as well as scoring in the 2017 Champions League final as they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.

He has not played this season under Maurizio Sarri and was linked with Manchester United in the summer.

"The last few months will not change the respect and love I feel for the club," said Mandzukic.

"It has been a privilege to play for Juventus. I have always tried to do my best for the Bianconeri. I wish you the best. And for me, it's time for a new chapter."

Mandzukic has joined Al-Duhail on a free transfer. They are managed by Jose Mourinho's former assistant Rui Faria and currently sit four points clear at the top of the Qatar Stars League.

Former Juventus team-mate Medhi Benatia, who joined Al-Duhail in January, posted on Twitter: "Welcome Mario Mandzukic to Duhail and your new adventure in Qatar.

"We have already won many trophies together, and it's time to add more to the list. I know that you are more than ready for the challenge...look forward to seeing you."

Former Bayern Munich striker Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 appearances for Juventus since joining the club in July 2015.

He retired from international football in August 2018. a month after he scored in the World Cup final as Croatia lost 4-2 to France.