Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City
- From the section Championship
QPR will be without Yoann Barbet and Charlie Owens for the visit of Cardiff.
Defender Barbet continues to recover from a hamstring problem and Owens has a knee injury, but goalkeeper Liam Kelly is available again after damaging his quad in November.
Cardiff are boosted by the return of captain Sean Morrison after a three-match ban for his red card at Leeds.
Lee Peltier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Joe Ralls is unlikely to feature, having broken his hand.
Match facts
- QPR have won 13 of their last 17 home league matches against Cardiff City, including the last two in a row.
- Cardiff are looking to complete a league double over QPR for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
- QPR and Cardiff have faced each other on New Year's Day once previously. The Hoops won 2-1 back in 2018.
- Cardiff manager Neil Harris is winless in his last three games when facing QPR in the Championship. His last victory over Rangers came while in charge of Millwall in December 2017.
- QPR boss Mark Warburton has lost each of his last four games against Cardiff - all in the Championship, with three different sides, Brentford, Nottingham Forest (twice) and QPR.
- Cardiff have lost their last three league games on New Year's Day, although two of those defeats were in the Premier League in 2013/14 and 2018/19.