Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City

Cardiff skipper Sean Morrison has not played since his red card on 14 December

QPR will be without Yoann Barbet and Charlie Owens for the visit of Cardiff.

Defender Barbet continues to recover from a hamstring problem and Owens has a knee injury, but goalkeeper Liam Kelly is available again after damaging his quad in November.

Cardiff are boosted by the return of captain Sean Morrison after a three-match ban for his red card at Leeds.

Lee Peltier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Joe Ralls is unlikely to feature, having broken his hand.

Match facts