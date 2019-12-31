Championship
QPR15:00Cardiff
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Cardiff City

Sean Morrison
Cardiff skipper Sean Morrison has not played since his red card on 14 December
Follow live text coverage from 12:30 GMT on Wednesday

QPR will be without Yoann Barbet and Charlie Owens for the visit of Cardiff.

Defender Barbet continues to recover from a hamstring problem and Owens has a knee injury, but goalkeeper Liam Kelly is available again after damaging his quad in November.

Cardiff are boosted by the return of captain Sean Morrison after a three-match ban for his red card at Leeds.

Lee Peltier is doubtful with a foot injury, while Joe Ralls is unlikely to feature, having broken his hand.

Match facts

  • QPR have won 13 of their last 17 home league matches against Cardiff City, including the last two in a row.
  • Cardiff are looking to complete a league double over QPR for the first time since the 2007-08 season.
  • QPR and Cardiff have faced each other on New Year's Day once previously. The Hoops won 2-1 back in 2018.
  • Cardiff manager Neil Harris is winless in his last three games when facing QPR in the Championship. His last victory over Rangers came while in charge of Millwall in December 2017.
  • QPR boss Mark Warburton has lost each of his last four games against Cardiff - all in the Championship, with three different sides, Brentford, Nottingham Forest (twice) and QPR.
  • Cardiff have lost their last three league games on New Year's Day, although two of those defeats were in the Premier League in 2013/14 and 2018/19.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
