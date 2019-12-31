Preston North End v Middlesbrough

Former Middlesbrough striker David Nugent has scored once for Preston this season

David Nugent and Patrick Bauer could return for Preston when they host Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.

Striker Nugent has recovered from an eye injury and defender Bauer has shaken off a virus, but Daniel Johnson is out with a knee problem.

Boro have Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne back after serving three-game bans for red cards against Swansea.

Britt Assombalonga may play, but George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Darren Randolph and Anfernee Dijksteel are all doubts.

