Preston North End v Middlesbrough
-
- From the section Championship
David Nugent and Patrick Bauer could return for Preston when they host Middlesbrough on New Year's Day.
Striker Nugent has recovered from an eye injury and defender Bauer has shaken off a virus, but Daniel Johnson is out with a knee problem.
Boro have Paddy McNair and Marcus Browne back after serving three-game bans for red cards against Swansea.
Britt Assombalonga may play, but George Friend, Ryan Shotton, Darren Randolph and Anfernee Dijksteel are all doubts.
Match facts
- Preston North End have won only one of their last 15 league games against Middlesbrough.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last seven away league visits to Preston, since a 1-0 defeat in April 1972.
- This is the second time in the last three seasons Preston and Middlesbrough are facing in the Championship on New Year's Day. Boro won 3-2 in 2018 at Deepdale.
- Preston boss Alex Neil has not won any of his four home games against Middlesbrough across all competitions.
- North End striker David Nugent has been directly involved in six goals in his last eight league starts against former club Middlesbrough (four goals, two assists).
- Middlesbrough striker Ashley Fletcher has scored in both of his previous two starts against Preston in all competitions.