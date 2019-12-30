Bristol City v Brentford (Wed)

Bristol City's Jay Dasilva has made just three appearances this season

Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva is expected to retain his place for the visit of Brentford after making his first start for almost five months in Sunday's win against Luton.

Nathan Baker and Sammie Szmodics remain sidelined for the Robins.

Bees boss Thomas Frank could give Joel Valencia a start after using the winger as a substitute three times since his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are again set to miss out with knee injuries.

Match facts