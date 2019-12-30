Championship
Bristol City15:00Brentford
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Brentford (Wed)

Jay Dasilva
Bristol City's Jay Dasilva has made just three appearances this season
Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva is expected to retain his place for the visit of Brentford after making his first start for almost five months in Sunday's win against Luton.

Nathan Baker and Sammie Szmodics remain sidelined for the Robins.

Bees boss Thomas Frank could give Joel Valencia a start after using the winger as a substitute three times since his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are again set to miss out with knee injuries.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won just one of their past 11 league matches against Brentford, a 1-0 victory in October 2018.
  • Brentford have won four of their past five away league matches against Bristol City since a 1-0 defeat in March 2007.
  • City have won their past five home league games played on New Year's Day, between 1990 and 2011.
  • Brentford are unbeaten in their past five league matches on New Year's Day since a 2-1 League One defeat by Swansea in 2007.
  • Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has only won one of his 10 games against Brentford across all competitions, although he has not lost in the three games since Thomas Frank became the Bees boss.

Wednesday 1st January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Birmingham2585122940-1129
18Charlton2477103334-128
19Huddersfield2577112837-928
20Derby246992232-1027
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
