Bristol City v Brentford (Wed)
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City defender Jay Dasilva is expected to retain his place for the visit of Brentford after making his first start for almost five months in Sunday's win against Luton.
Nathan Baker and Sammie Szmodics remain sidelined for the Robins.
Bees boss Thomas Frank could give Joel Valencia a start after using the winger as a substitute three times since his recovery from a shoulder injury.
Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are again set to miss out with knee injuries.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won just one of their past 11 league matches against Brentford, a 1-0 victory in October 2018.
- Brentford have won four of their past five away league matches against Bristol City since a 1-0 defeat in March 2007.
- City have won their past five home league games played on New Year's Day, between 1990 and 2011.
- Brentford are unbeaten in their past five league matches on New Year's Day since a 2-1 League One defeat by Swansea in 2007.
- Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has only won one of his 10 games against Brentford across all competitions, although he has not lost in the three games since Thomas Frank became the Bees boss.