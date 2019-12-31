West Bromwich Albion v Leeds United: Slaven Bilic says meeting of top two is 'ideal'

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley's first-half own goal against his old club proved the only goal of the game at Elland Road in October

West Bromwich Albion want to "show Leeds United everything we have" when the Championship's top two meet at The Hawthorns on New Year's Day, says Baggies boss Slaven Bilic.

Leeds went top after Sunday's 5-4 win at Birmingham, capitalising on Albion's 2-0 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

"It's a great opportunity in front of our crowd," Bilic told BBC WM 95.6.

"It's a good thing we have a massive game only a few days after losing - I think this is an ideal game."

For the majority of the campaign, it has been the same two sides occupying the Championship's automatic promotion places, and they head into this meeting nine points clear of the chasing pack.

But Leeds winger Stuart Dallas does not believe they are the only teams in contention.

"Yes the table says we're the two best teams in the division but there are other teams up there as well, like Fulham and Brentford," said Dallas. "There are a lot of teams in and around the top 10 that can go on a run.

"It all points to it being a good game, but if we have to go there and try to grind out a result then we will."

Albion 'must help themselves'

When the sides met back in October, Kyle Bartley's own goal inflicted a first defeat of the campaign on West Brom and saw Leeds replace them at the top of the table.

Albion then went 14 matches unbeaten - a run which was ended by Sunday's loss to Boro.

But Bilic insists his team have not been themselves for quite a while, and the Leeds game provides the perfect chance to reignite their form.

"We must come back to the way we were a few weeks ago (Albion have only won once in five games) as soon as possible," he said.

"You might think it would be better to play somebody who is not as strong, but we must show the character, the quality and the determination.

"Nobody can help us apart from ourselves. We have to bring it back again."

West Brom defender Bartley could start after he recovered from injury to return to the bench against Middlesbrough.

But winger Grady Diangana is doubtful and defender Kieran Gibbs is again likely to miss out.

Leeds' top scorer Patrick Bamford is expected to shake off a dead leg and return in place of on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Midfielders Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) and Adam Forshaw (hip) are out.

Match facts