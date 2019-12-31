Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic
Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet is expected to keep faith with the side that was beaten in Sunday's 5-4 thriller against Leeds United when Wigan Athletic visit on New Year's Day.
Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle) and Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) remain sidelined.
Bottom side Wigan are looking to end a 13-match winless run and have yet to achieve an away success.
Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox and Kieffer Moore are still out injured.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won just one of their last five home league games against Wigan Athletic, a 3-1 victory back in January 2015.
- Wigan have a chance to complete a league double over Birmingham for the first time in 12 attempts.
- Birmingham have not won on New Year's Day in 12 attempts, since a 2-1 win at Mansfield under Dave Mackay in 1991.
- Wigan have won their last three away league matches played on New Year's Day, in 2005, 2014 and 2018.
- Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has been directly involved in three goals in his last three league games against Wigan (one goal, two assists).
- Anthony Pilkington scored the winner when the Latics beat Blues 1-0 on 1 October. He has netted twice in his last four league games against Blues.