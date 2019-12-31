Championship
Birmingham15:00Wigan
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Wigan Athletic

Pep Clotet
Birmingham City are 18th in the Championship table, nine points and six places higher than Wigan
Follow live text coverage from 12:30 GMT on Wednesday

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet is expected to keep faith with the side that was beaten in Sunday's 5-4 thriller against Leeds United when Wigan Athletic visit on New Year's Day.

Jake Clarke-Salter (shoulder), Marc Roberts (ankle) and Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) remain sidelined.

Bottom side Wigan are looking to end a 13-match winless run and have yet to achieve an away success.

Charlie Mulgrew, Danny Fox and Kieffer Moore are still out injured.

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won just one of their last five home league games against Wigan Athletic, a 3-1 victory back in January 2015.
  • Wigan have a chance to complete a league double over Birmingham for the first time in 12 attempts.
  • Birmingham have not won on New Year's Day in 12 attempts, since a 2-1 win at Mansfield under Dave Mackay in 1991.
  • Wigan have won their last three away league matches played on New Year's Day, in 2005, 2014 and 2018.
  • Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has been directly involved in three goals in his last three league games against Wigan (one goal, two assists).
  • Anthony Pilkington scored the winner when the Latics beat Blues 1-0 on 1 October. He has netted twice in his last four league games against Blues.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Derby257992433-930
18Birmingham2585122940-1129
19Charlton2577113436-228
20Huddersfield2577112837-928
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

Top Stories