Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Blackburn
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed)

Sabri Lamouchi
After a five-game winless run, Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest have won successive matches to move back into the Championship play-off places
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest could have Samba Sow back for the New Year's Day visit of Blackburn after the midfielder missed their win over Wigan with a dead leg.

Long-term absentees Yohan Benalouane (hip), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Yuri Ribeiro (knee) remain out.

Rovers hope to have Lewis Holtby, Ryan Nyambe and Derrick Williams back after they sat out Sunday's defeat at Huddersfield Town because of knocks.

Corry Evans also missed that game, and the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham.

Match facts

  • Nottingham Forest have not won in nine league meetings with Blackburn since a 4-1 victory in January 2014.
  • Blackburn have won three of their last four away league matches against Forest, including the last two in a row.
  • Forest are unbeaten at the City Ground on New Year's Day in their past eight league games, since losing 2-0 to Newcastle United in 1988.
  • Rovers are unbeaten in their last four league games on New Year's Day, since losing to Sunderland in 2011 in the Premier League.
  • Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored five goals in seven league appearances against Blackburn.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has only lost one of his previous 10 league meetings with Forest - a 2-0 defeat with Middlesbrough in October 2011.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 1st January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds25156442202251
2West Brom25149247272051
3Fulham25126739281142
4Brentford25124937201740
5Nottm Forest2411763123840
6Sheff Wed25116837251239
7Preston2511683630639
8Bristol City2510873936338
9Swansea2510873130138
10Cardiff2591063734337
11Millwall2591063131037
12Hull2510693934536
13Blackburn2510693231136
14Reading2495103127432
15QPR2595113847-932
16Middlesbrough257992432-830
17Birmingham2585122940-1129
18Charlton2477103334-128
19Huddersfield2577112837-928
20Derby246992232-1027
21Stoke2563162840-1221
22Barnsley2549123247-1521
23Luton2563163153-2221
24Wigan2548132137-1620
View full Championship table

Top Stories