Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed)
- From the section Championship
Nottingham Forest could have Samba Sow back for the New Year's Day visit of Blackburn after the midfielder missed their win over Wigan with a dead leg.
Long-term absentees Yohan Benalouane (hip), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Yuri Ribeiro (knee) remain out.
Rovers hope to have Lewis Holtby, Ryan Nyambe and Derrick Williams back after they sat out Sunday's defeat at Huddersfield Town because of knocks.
Corry Evans also missed that game, and the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham.
Match facts
- Nottingham Forest have not won in nine league meetings with Blackburn since a 4-1 victory in January 2014.
- Blackburn have won three of their last four away league matches against Forest, including the last two in a row.
- Forest are unbeaten at the City Ground on New Year's Day in their past eight league games, since losing 2-0 to Newcastle United in 1988.
- Rovers are unbeaten in their last four league games on New Year's Day, since losing to Sunderland in 2011 in the Premier League.
- Forest striker Lewis Grabban has scored five goals in seven league appearances against Blackburn.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has only lost one of his previous 10 league meetings with Forest - a 2-0 defeat with Middlesbrough in October 2011.