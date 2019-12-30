Nottingham Forest v Blackburn Rovers (Wed)

After a five-game winless run, Sabri Lamouchi's Nottingham Forest have won successive matches to move back into the Championship play-off places

Nottingham Forest could have Samba Sow back for the New Year's Day visit of Blackburn after the midfielder missed their win over Wigan with a dead leg.

Long-term absentees Yohan Benalouane (hip), Michael Hefele (Achilles) and Yuri Ribeiro (knee) remain out.

Rovers hope to have Lewis Holtby, Ryan Nyambe and Derrick Williams back after they sat out Sunday's defeat at Huddersfield Town because of knocks.

Corry Evans also missed that game, and the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham.

Match facts