Huddersfield Town v Stoke City (Wed)

Jonathan Hogg missed Sunday's win against Blackburn after being injured in the Boxing Day defeat by Middlesbrough

Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley is hoping to have Jonathan Hogg back from a hip injury for the visit of Stoke.

Fraizer Campbell could be another option up front for the Terriers after coming off the bench in Sunday's win over Blackburn after a month out.

Stoke will be without Ryan Shawcross, who was forced off with a calf injury in Sunday's defeat by Fulham.

The match was just the Stoke captain's third appearance of the season after recovering from a broken ankle.

Match facts