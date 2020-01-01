League One
Wimbledon15:00Southend
Venue: The Cherry Red Records Stadium

AFC Wimbledon v Southend United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe23127431211043
2Oxford Utd22116541212039
3Rotherham23115740241638
4Ipswich22107532211137
5Coventry2291033024637
6Peterborough23106743321136
7Bristol Rovers2210663027336
8Fleetwood2110563628835
9Portsmouth229763327634
10Blackpool2381053126534
11Gillingham238872723432
12Shrewsbury228862123-232
13Sunderland218762722531
14Burton228682827130
15Accrington237883331229
16Doncaster207763123828
17Lincoln City2283112627-127
18Wimbledon2365122835-723
19Rochdale2364132540-1522
20Tranmere2256112639-1321
21MK Dons2363142336-1321
22Southend2315172664-388
23Bolton204791542-277
