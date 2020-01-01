League One
Accrington15:00Rochdale
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Rochdale

Match report will appear here

Wednesday 1st January 2020

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • WimbledonAFC Wimbledon15:00SouthendSouthend United
  • BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00BurtonBurton Albion
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00SunderlandSunderland
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00PeterboroughPeterborough United
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • RotherhamRotherham United15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00IpswichIpswich Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe23127431211043
2Oxford Utd22116541212039
3Rotherham23115740241638
4Ipswich22107532211137
5Coventry2291033024637
6Peterborough23106743321136
7Bristol Rovers2210663027336
8Fleetwood2110563628835
9Portsmouth229763327634
10Blackpool2381053126534
11Gillingham238872723432
12Shrewsbury228862123-232
13Sunderland218762722531
14Burton228682827130
15Accrington237883331229
16Doncaster207763123828
17Lincoln City2283112627-127
18Wimbledon2365122835-723
19Rochdale2364132540-1522
20Tranmere2256112639-1321
21MK Dons2363142336-1321
22Southend2315172664-388
23Bolton204791542-277
Top Stories