Newport County v Cheltenham Town

Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County are looking to end a winless run stretching back to 29 November against Cheltenham Town.

Boss Michael Flynn could start with Padraig Amond after he scored the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Leyton Orient on 26 December.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff will have to contend with a striker shortage.

Alex Addai is suspended after his red card in the 1-1 draw with Northampton, while Gavin Reilly's loan has not been extended and Jonte Smith is ill.

Wednesday 1st January 2020

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon24144643261746
2Exeter2412843427744
3Crewe23125642281441
4Bradford23117530191140
5Forest Green2411762718940
6Colchester23108534221238
7Plymouth22115633231038
8Cheltenham23910434191537
9Northampton2410683328536
10Port Vale2481063029134
11Salford248883133-232
12Cambridge248792827131
13Newport227872020029
14Scunthorpe2477103133-228
15Crawley246993134-327
16Walsall2476112232-1027
17Leyton Orient2468103241-926
18Oldham236892535-1026
19Carlisle2467112236-1425
20Mansfield2459103035-524
21Grimsby225892228-623
22Macclesfield2251072024-419
23Morecambe2446142043-2318
24Stevenage23211101529-1417
