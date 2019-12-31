Newcastle United v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer this season with 17 goals, but he missed the win over West Ham to attend the birth of his daughter

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle are still without injured quartet Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie.

Fabian Schar and Joelinton could be doubts after complaining of hamstring and calf problems respectively.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will restore a host of players who sat out the win over West Ham.

Jamie Vardy is back following the birth of his baby daughter, while Ricardo Pereira returns after being rested to protect a minor hamstring issue.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: Were it not for the sheer brilliance of Liverpool, Leicester City fans might be heading into a new decade dreaming of the impossible dream once again.

The Foxes are two points better off than at this stage of their title-winning season after all, which is testament to the stellar work Brendan Rodgers is doing.

Steve Bruce can also welcome 2020 with a sense of satisfaction, having confounded his critics to haul Newcastle United to the verge of the top 10.

But consistency remains an issue - and having been humbled by Leicester in September, the hosts will need to find some for 90 minutes if they're to shake off their post-Christmas hangover.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "To make as many changes as Leicester did [on Saturday] is pretty drastic, but obviously with the two games they've played, he must have been looking at it and thinking of ours as well.

"We're all wanting [to make] four or five changes. I know it's the festive period and all the rest of it, but it's ridiculous when you see some of the states that they're in, especially the ones who played on Boxing Day and Saturday.

"It certainly isn't right, we've got to do something about it."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "We obviously played very well against them earlier on in the season, but going to St James' Park is tough.

"Their style and how the team plays is pretty much set. We're going to have to be patient in the game, but play at speed; they'll be in a deep block, not too far away from the box.

"Again, there's not an easy game in the Premier League."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are very difficult to predict. They don't lose many games at home but against Everton last time out they were outplayed before coming back - only to be undone by a sucker punch.

I fancy Steve Bruce's side to bounce back in this one.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Britain's Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have lost their past three Premier League home games against Leicester, as many as they had in their previous 22 top-flight encounters against the Foxes at St James' Park.

Leicester won the reverse fixture 5-0 earlier this season, their joint-biggest margin of victory against the Magpies in the top flight along with a 6-1 victory in January 1930. Brendan Rodgers' side also beat Newcastle on penalties in the second round of the League Cup.

The Foxes have only once done the double over Newcastle in the Premier League, back in their title-winning season in 2015-16.

Newcastle United

Newcastle could lose three Premier League games in a row for the first time since October 2018.

The seven points they have earned so far against the sides who start 2020 in the top six of the table is the fourth best record in the division (W2, D1, L4).

Half of their 20 league goals this season have been scored by defenders, the highest total and ratio of goals in the division this season.

The Magpies are unbeaten in 11 top-flight home fixtures on New Year's Day since a 5-3 loss against West Bromwich Albion in 1953.

They are the only club not to have been awarded or conceded a Premier League penalty this campaign.

Leicester City