Manchester City v Everton

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola believes his side cannot catch Liverpool in the title race

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City may rotate their squad, with Benjamin Mendy, Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus in contention after starting on the bench on Sunday.

Ederson returns from suspension, while John Stones and David Silva are both available following injury.

Everton have no new fitness concerns, with midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin available after missing five matches with a calf strain.

Alex Iwobi is still sidelined, along with Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: One month ago this looked a foregone conclusion. Home win. No doubt. Now? Nowhere near as clear cut.

When City are "on" they'll still blow most teams away, but with the frustration of being so far off Liverpool's ridiculous title pace quite evident - from the manager through the players - you can't guarantee what's coming from them game to game.

Until recently they might not have needed their A-game to beat Everton, but that's all changed since the Ferguson-started and Ancelotti-improved Toffees revolution.

And if, you know, your history, you may be aware of Carlo Ancelotti besting Pep Guardiola in their previous meetings as managers - two Real Madrid wins versus Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-final of 2014.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola: "I know Carlo [Ancelotti] quite well, we played a few times against him. His teams always beat our teams but I was with him at dinner or UEFA meetings to talk with him and he is an incredible gentlemen.

"He conducts some of the greatest teams in Europe - the list is huge - and when that happens it is because he is an incredible manager. I think it is incredible for English football that he is back and I'm pretty sure he will be a success."

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti: "Liverpool have won all of the games. It is a fantastic run but maybe Manchester City aren't at the same level as last year. That's the difference.

"They remain a fantastic team with fantastic players and a fantastic manager. It'll be a tough test but we need confidence to compete and focus on our football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I do think City will go on a good run and their eyes might possibly be on the cup competitions - especially the Champions League.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Britain's Got Talent comedian and Liverpool fan Kojo Anim

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are on a club record-equalling run of four straight wins against Everton in the top flight.

Everton are winless in eight Premier League away encounters since a 2-1 victory in December 2010 (D4, L4).

Manchester City

Manchester City have won five of their past six Premier League home games.

The win against Sheffield United meant Pep Guardiola became the fastest Premier League manager to 100 victories, doing so in his 133rd match in charge. Jurgen Klopp is next on 159 matches.

City have dropped 19 points in 20 league matches this season, compared to 14 points in the entire 2017-18 campaign and 16 in 2018-19.

The Blues have kept an unsurpassed seven clean sheets, although the 23 league goals they have conceded already matches their entire tally from last season.

They have won their opening match of the calendar year in the past seven campaigns, and in all six Premier League home games on New Year's Day.

City recorded 251 Premier League wins over the decade - more than any other team.

Sergio Aguero scored 22 league goals in 2019 - only in 2016 has he scored more (27).

His tally of 174 goals over the decade was a Premier League-high. He also scored the most hat-tricks, with 11.

Kevin De Bruyne has seven goals and a league-high 12 assists this season.

Everton