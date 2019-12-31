Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Only Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have scored more Premier League goals this season than the 12 by Southampton's Danny Ings

TEAM NEWS

Southampton await news on whether strikers Shane Long and Michael Obafemi will be available after suffering with injury and illness respectively.

Defender Yan Valery is again doubtful due to an infection.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko available again after they missed the draw with Norwich due to suspension.

However, Heung-min Son is still banned and Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris and Danny Rose remain on the injury list.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: A lot has changed since these two last met in September in what proved to be the final league victory of Mauricio Pochettino's time at Tottenham.

Some felt Ralph Hasenhuttl was more likely than Pochettino to be out of a job first following Southampton's 9-0 annihilation against Leicester, but he has since steered them clear of the relegation zone and reckons that awful evening has actually been the catalyst for their recent upturn in form.

Defensive issues have been an unexpected feature of Jose Mourinho's spell at Spurs, although the club struggled at the back on their travels throughout 2019, having gone a year without an away clean sheet in the league.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We are a much more competitive team at the moment.

"We have found a way that works and it is not a coincidence now that we are continuously taking points and we are able to force problems for every opponent.

"The level is now clear, the benchmark is clear. We will not lean back; we will go further forward and try to extend our performances."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I feel Tottenham have so much quality that if they get it right against Southampton, who are on a nice little run, then they will win comfortably.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Britain's Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim

He currently shares the record with Andy Cole and Steven Gerrard

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton's 2-1 victory last season ended a run of six consecutive home league games without a win against Spurs.

Tottenham have won 11 of the 15 league meetings since Southampton returned to the top flight in 2012 - their most victories in that period against any Premier League club.

Southampton

Southampton's tally of 13 points from the past seven rounds of fixtures is only bettered by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Their only two Premier League home wins this season were against the current bottom two sides, Watford and Norwich City.

Saints are looking to avoid equalling their club top-flight record of 16 consecutive home fixtures without a clean sheet, set from March 1998 to January 1999.

Danny Ings has scored half of his team's 24 league goals this season, the highest proportion of any player in the top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur