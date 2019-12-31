Burnley v Aston Villa

Sean Dyche feels Burnley made progress in 2019 despite ending the year with five defeats in seven games

TEAM NEWS

Burnley hope to welcome back Aaron Lennon and Ben Gibson after illness and injury respectively.

Matej Vydra could feature following the birth of his first child, while Johann Berg Gudmundsson is pushing for his first start in three months.

Aston Villa left-back Matt Targett is ruled out with a hamstring injury, so Neil Taylor is likely to deputise.

Tyrone Mings and Keinan Davis are building up fitness following thigh injuries and might be involved.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Successive matches over the festive period against the sides in the bottom three was supposed to provide an escape route for Aston Villa. Instead, two defeats in those games has dumped them back in the relegation zone.

A trip to Turf Moor is hardly an auspicious start to the New Year for them given that their last victory there was over 60 years ago. More worryingly, this season on their travels they've picked up a paltry four points.

On paper it's the perfect chance for Burnley to address their own post-Christmas blues, losing without scoring to Everton and Manchester United.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Have we moved forward? Yes, we have. From the turnaround after Boxing Day last year [2018] to before Saturday night we'd taken 52 points from 38 games - and we got 54 over the [2017-18] season to get into the Europa League.

"Now we have more work to do, but that's the standard thing in the Premier League. You can't switch off. Villa have had a tricky spell and they will want to respond.

"But we know what we do and we want to perform back here at the Turf."

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith on seeking a positive start to the new year: "It's very important, especially after a defeat at Watford. It was a big blow to us all. We didn't play well enough and we need to work harder.

"There's a lot of detail going into the debrief on Watford because I wasn't happy with the players at all at half-time, in terms of their endeavour and attitude.

"Turf Moor is a place that we're going to have to roll our sleeves up at."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have lost three of their last four home games, which is very unlike them. I think they'll be ready for Aston Villa, who are too easy to score against. They need to show a little bit of backbone.

Prediction: 2-0

Aston Villa's most recent league win at Turf Moor came in the old Second Division

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are unbeaten in 14 competitive games against Aston Villa at Turf Moor since a 2-0 FA Cup defeat in March 1959 (W8, D6).

Villa have gone 22 top-flight away matches without a win against the Clarets since a 4-1 triumph in September 1929. It's Burnley's longest unbeaten home run against another side in the top flight.

This is the 100th league fixture between the clubs, with Villa's solitary victory in the past 11 coming at home in February 2010.

Burnley

The Clarets have lost five of their past seven league games, including three of four home fixtures.

They have only scored three goals in those seven matches.

Burnley's tallies of five home clean sheets and seven in total are both unsurpassed in the Premier League this season.

They have won all five Premier League fixtures at Turf Moor this season against teams currently 10th or lower in the table, keeping a clean sheet in all of them.

It's eight league games without a first-half goal for Burnley since Chris Wood scored in the 44th minute of a 3-0 home win against West Ham on 9 November.

Sean Dyche's side have lost just one of their last 18 Premier League matches against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, a 4-2 defeat at Fulham in August 2018.

Thirteen of Chris Woods' 27 league goals for Burnley have been headers, the most by any player in the division since the beginning of 2017-18.

Aston Villa