West Ham United v Bournemouth

David Moyes last managed West Ham in a seven-month spell from November 2017

TEAM NEWS

West Ham have no new injury concerns for the start of David Moyes' second spell, with goalkeeper David Martin in contention following a thigh injury.

Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko remain out with respective groin and hamstring injuries.

Injury-hit Bournemouth could recall Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser, who were substitutes for the loss at Brighton.

Josh King is out with a hamstring problem, while Simon Francis faces a fitness test.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: The season started with such promise for West Ham; one defeat in seven at the start of the campaign had them touted by some as top-six contenders.

Going into 2020 they find themselves just a point above the relegation zone with a revised target of beating the drop. A new aim, but a familiar face to help them achieve it. David Moyes returns, having completed the same job 19 months ago. Not the direction West Ham fans envisaged their club going in heading into 2020 perhaps, but needs must.

A win against Bournemouth, who are similarly bereft of confidence, would go some way to bringing positivity back to the London Stadium.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager David Moyes: "Discipline, I'd have said, was probably one of the biggest jobs I had when I came in last time. I had to make sure there was zero tolerance.

"There can only be certain limits with what you can do but it looks like I am going back to that level and saying 'this is how it is going to be'.

"You either get on board or you don't, because I haven't got enough time and enough games - so if one or two of you don't like it then sorry, let me know. Do I feel I have unfinished business? I certainly do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Bournemouth have been hit by injuries but they look flat. I think West Ham will get a bounce because of the new manager.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are undefeated in six leagues matches versus West Ham (W3, D3).

The Cherries could earn a fifth Premier League victory over the same opponent for the first time.

West Ham's solitary home win over Bournemouth in the Premier League was by a 1-0 scoreline in August 2016.

West Ham United

David Moyes had a record of eight wins, nine draws and 10 defeats in his 27 Premier League fixtures as West Ham manager in 2017-18.

He took only one point out of a possible 12 in his first four Premier League matches with the club.

West Ham have lost four successive Premier League home fixtures for the first time since January 2006. The club league record is five defeats, set in April 1931.

The Hammers have the division's worst home record this season, earning seven points.

Their six home defeats this term is already as many as in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

West Ham have won just twice in 14 matches in all competitions (D2, L10).

They have won just one of the 15 league and cup matches in which they have conceded a goal.

West Ham have lost seven of their 11 Premier League matches on New Year's Day (W3, D1). Only Everton have lost more.

