National League
Maidenhead United15:00Notts County
Venue: York Road

Maidenhead United v Notts County

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow26154749301949
2Yeovil28146852361648
3Bromley28138748371147
4Harrogate2813784537846
5Stockport28135104343044
6Notts County27119744301442
7Solihull Moors26125939281141
8Boreham Wood2711884031941
9Woking2711883837141
10Halifax27125103639-341
11Dover2611693433139
12Barnet2610884034638
13Eastleigh2691073536-137
14Torquay28114134953-437
15Hartlepool279994140136
16Sutton United2899103434036
17Maidenhead United28104143542-734
18Dag & Red2887133138-731
19Aldershot2787122837-931
20Fylde2779113343-1030
21Wrexham2878133441-729
22Chesterfield2869133850-1227
23Ebbsfleet2759133750-1324
24Chorley28412122549-2424
View full National League table

Top Stories