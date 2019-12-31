Liverpool v Sheffield United

Georginio Wijnaldum scored the only goal as Liverpool won at Sheffield United in September

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is for out at least a week with a hamstring problem that prevented him from playing against Wolves.

Fabinho, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also remain sidelined.

Sheffield United will assess midfielder John Lundstram, who missed the defeat at Manchester City after injuring his ankle against Watford on Boxing Day.

Back-up goalkeeper Simon Moore could again miss out with a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: By kick-off it will be 364 days since Liverpool's last top-flight defeat. Keep Sheffield United at bay, and the Reds can complete a full year unbeaten in the league.

Jurgen Klopp's side are already over halfway towards an invincible league season.

Every team complains of festive fixture congestion but Sheffield United's run has been particularly gruelling with back-to-back away games at the Etihad and now Anfield.

Chris Wilder's side lost at Manchester City on Sunday but they have shown great resilience this campaign. Whenever they have been beaten, Sheffield United tend to bounce back - Wilder's side have not lost consecutive league games all season.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: "It will be an amazing experience to face off against them, we have to work hard to make sure this is a fixture every year going forward.

"And hopefully the referee doesn't tackle our midfield player and then let their players go and score."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United are heading to Anfield on the back of their first away defeat of the season, while Liverpool just keep churning out results.

I have been impressed with the Blades this season. They have been fabulous - long may it continue.

But I cannot see beyond a home win.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v Britain's Got Talent comedian Kojo Anim

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Sheffield United have won one of their last 13 league and cup away games against Liverpool (D1, L11).

The Blades' only Premier League win at Anfield was a 2-1 victory in April 1994 when Jostein Flo scored both goal s for the visitors.

s for the visitors. Liverpool can complete a league double against Sheffield United for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Liverpool

The Reds are enjoying a 50-match unbeaten league run at Anfield (W40, D10), winning the last 17.

Home and away, they have gone 36 top-flight matches without defeat since losing at Manchester City 12 months ago (W31, D5).

Liverpool have won all 11 of their home league games against newly-promoted sides under Jurgen Klopp, scoring 33 goals and conceding just four.

The Reds have won their opening league game in just one of the last five calendar years, drawing two matches and losing two.

The Merseysiders can record five consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since a similar sequence between August and September 2007.

They have conceded just one goal in the five league games that both Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk have started this season.

Roberto Firmino has scored four times in his last four league and cup games, but his last goal at Anfield came in April.

Sheffield United