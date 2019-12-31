Watch your Scottish Premiership club's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'What a finish' - Aberdeen's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'That's something special' - Celtic's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Terrific technique' - Hamilton's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Ryotaro Meshino!' - Hearts' goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Tremendous strike' - Hibs' goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'A sensational goal' - Kilmarnock's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'He's got bags of potential' - Livingston's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Outstanding finishing' - Motherwell's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'That is brilliant' - Rangers' goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'What a strike that is' - Ross County's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Nice finish' - St Johnstone's goal of the season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device

'Spectacular style' - St Mirren's goal of the season so far

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport