Celtic team 'playing as well as any I've managed' - Neil Lennon

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says his current squad is "playing as well as any of the teams I've managed" at the Glasgow club.

Thursday's 2-1 success away to St Mirren was Celtic's 11th Scottish Premiership win in a row.

And they go into Sunday's Old Firm derby five points ahead of second-top city rivals Rangers.

"I can't remember the last time we were on a run like this - it's absolutely fantastic," Lennon said.

"The consistency levels and the quality of our play and the will to win is very, very strong."

Lennon has already won the Premiership and Scottish Cup last season and this season's League Cup in his second spell as Celtic manager and, having also qualified for the Europa League last 32, they host Rangers looking for an 11th consecutive home league win of the current campaign.

"They are a fantastic bunch," he said. "It's not been ideal to have a few important players out through injury, we've had to sort of rejig things a little bit, but now slowly but surely we're getting the full compliment of players back at a really good time."

Lennon revealed that "it's a joy for me" to work with the current squad.

"I have to do very little with these players," he said. "I've learnt so much from them myself in the 10 months I've been here. I enjoy working with them, I enjoy watching them train, watching them play, their professionalism and the quality of their play, certainly since August, has been magnificent in all competitions and they keep going and there's no sign of them letting up.

"Their fitness levels are good, they look after themselves really well and their mentality is absolutely excellent and they play the game, as people perceive, the proper way."

Rangers will be looking to narrow the gap to two points with a game in hand on Sunday, but Lennon was "not interested" about what effect a third derby win of the season for his side would have on their Glasgow rivals.

"Just, for us, it would psychologically be great," he said. "We're at home and our home form has been absolutely fantastic. It's the first one we've played at home for quite a while, so the fans will be looking forward to it as much as the players."