Paul Lambert: Ipswich Town manager uncertain over future

Paul Lambert's spell at Ipswich is his longest since leaving Aston Villa in 2015

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says he "doesn't know" how long he will stay in charge of the League One side.

The Tractor Boys are second but have not won for six league matches.

Following a 0-0 draw at home to mid-table Gillingham, Lambert refused to commit his future to the club.

"I don't fear the sack. I've been long enough in football to be ready to say thank you if there's a knock on your door. Nobody knows, I don't, I have to wait and see how I feel," he said.

"If I'm not the guy to take Ipswich on, I swear to God I'd love nothing more than Ipswich to get to the Premier League.

"Whether I'm here or not, I'd love to see the club get there, it's a great club, but I'm also a realist of the game, I'm not going to kid people on. This is an established football club that deserves to be a lot higher than it is, and if I'm not the guy, then it's no problem."

Lambert, 50, was appointed in October 2018 with Ipswich bottom of the Championship and could not prevent their relegation to the third tier for the first time since 1957.

But this season they have lost just four matches and despite their current winless run, remain in the automatic promotion places, six points behind leaders Wycombe with a game in hand.

"Listen, wait and see what happens. I think it's a brilliant club, I really do, I think it's a great club," Lambert continued to BBC Radio Suffolk.

"There's a lot of good things at the club at the moment, it's come a long way in a short space of time. There were 22,000 people in here (for the Gillingham game), when we came in there were 12 or 13,000.

"Going forward, it's in a really good place, granted it's not in a league that everyone wants to be in, but there's been a lot of work done. It's tiring, we'll have to wait and see."