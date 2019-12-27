Kilmarnock: Alex Dyer says 'I can do it' as he reveals his wish to be manager

Alex Dyer (right) believes he can mix it now with the likes of Steven Gerrard

Caretaker boss Alex Dyer believes now is the time for him to become a manager in his own right but still does not know if it will be at Kilmarnock.

Dyer said earlier this month he would not apply for the job but would consider it if he was asked directly by owner Billy Bowie.

But the Ayrshire club seem likely to wait until January's winter break before making a decision.

"I know I'm confident enough to do it as I've had the schooling," Dyer said.

"But it's not my decision. No-one has come to me and asked me to do it yet. There is no news at all. That's the honest truth."

The former Blackpool, Charlton Athletic and Notts County defender had experience as a manager with English National League clubs Welling United and Whitehawk before joining Kilmarnock as Steve Clarke's assistant in 2017.

He remained in post after Clarke became Scotland head coach and then caretaker when the Scot's replacement, the Italian Angelo Alessio, was sacked this month.

"Everyone who is in this game wants to be a number one at some point," Dyer said. "I'm 54 years of age, I've been around a long time and this could be my chance. If it's not then I'll move on and do what I need to do for the football club or elsewhere.

"Why has it not been right to be a manager before now? Opportunities and maybe confidence in my own abilities."

Kilmarnock have lost twice without scoring a goal under Dyer and have now gone five games without scoring in a run of six without a win, but the Englishman now has greater self-belief after working under Clarke.

"I've had good schooling throughout all my career, but the last two years have been excellent," he said. "What I thought I knew, I didn't know enough.

"Working with the gaffer, Mr Clarke, has been excellent. I knew he was good when I first met him at West Ham and I jumped at the chance to come here to Kilmarnock when he called me.

"For two years, it's been brilliant educational wise and I now know I could go to that next level."

Dyer, who has reverted back to the safety first playing style that worked for Clarke, believes Kilmarnock are in "no rush" to make an appointment as they have three weeks without a game during January's winter break.

That comes after Sunday's trip to face St Mirren and Dyer added that he had belief in the ability of strikers Eamonn Brophy and Liam Millar to add the goals they have been missing.