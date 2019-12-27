Jack Clarke & Cameron Carter-Vickers: Tottenham Hotspur recall duo from Championship loans

One of Jack Clarke's rare Leeds outings brought him up against Spurs team-mate Cameron Carter-Vickers

Tottenham have recalled winger Jack Clarke from a loan spell at Leeds, as well as bringing defender Cameron Carter-Vickers back from Stoke City.

Clarke, 19, has only played three games for Leeds this season, who he rejoined on loan after moving to Spurs in May for an initial fee of around £10m.

He has made just one Championship appearance, and was not in the squad for the past two games.

Carter-Vickers, 22 on New Year's Eve, played 15 games for the Potters.

Forward Kazaiah Sterling will also return early from Doncaster Rovers after he too was recalled.

The trio will return to Spurs on 2 January.