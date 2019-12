Glenn Middleton made eight appearance for Hibernian

Glenn Middleton's has returned to Rangers after his loan with Hibernian was cut short.

The winger, 19, was due to stay at Easter Road until summer.

He made just eight appearances for Hibernian, with his last outing on 30 October when he played 45 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Livingston.

A Scotland youth international, Middleton signed an 18-month deal with Rangers in January 2018, arriving from Norwich City.