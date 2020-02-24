Coventry City v Rotherham United

Rotherham United put four past Coventry City when the two sides met at the New York Stadium in October, to end the Sky Blues' unbeaten start

Coventry City are one of seven different sides to top the League One table this season - and have a chance to go back there on Tuesday if they can beat current leaders Rotherham United.

City would already be top, but for Ben Wiles' 91st-minute winner for Rotherham at Accrington on Saturday.

But now boss Mark Robins must get the better of one of his oldest pals in the game, Millers boss Paul Warne.

"He's had a long career in management, so I bow to him," Warne told BBC Sport.

Robins roomed and played with Warne in their playing days at Rotherham two decades ago, then brought him back to the club when he later became Millers manager in 2007, prior to Robins' first spell as Coventry boss in 2012.

"I never saw him as a manager," Warne, 46, told BBC Radio Sheffield. "But then he'd have said the same about me. I was always the joker.

"Certain people you can see as leaders in the dressing room. And I'd have said he had the least chance of being a manager.

"I'd have thought he'd have been a centre-forward coach because he could certainly score goals.

"I really like Robbo. I played with him, even roomed with him a bit pre-season when he brought me back to the club. And I've always kept in contact with him over the years."

Coventry strikers Max Biamou (left) and Matt Godden have plundered 23 goals between them this season

How will they line up?

Warne has a fully-fit squad to choose from for the trip to St Andrew's, following Billy Jones' return to full training following a hamstring injury - and he could be involved for the first time since the end of November.

Saturday's match-winner Wiles and Freddie Ladapo are pushing for starting places after both substitutes came off the bench to score the goals that earned the Millers their ninth win in 11 games win 2-1 at Accrington on Saturday.

Robins' team are only behind the table-topping Millers on goal difference and have a game in hand after five straight wins.

He has Jordan Shipley, Zain Westbrooke and Amadou Bakayoko all vying for recalls, although he is expected to name an unchanged line-up as the Sky Blues aim to clock up six straight league wins in the same season for the first time in their history.

A word of warning

This is not the first time League One's top two have played each other this season - and goals have so far not abounded.

When then leaders Wycombe Wanderers travelled to second-placed Ipswich Town in late November, it ended up 0-0.

Then, when Rotherham, in second, took on leaders Ipswich in late January, the Millers won 1-0 to return to the top - and have not been headed since.

Match facts

Rotherham won 4-0 when the two sides met on 5 October, thanks to two apiece for Matt Crooks and Michael Smith (both of them penalties). Another Millers win would earn a first league double over the Sky Blues.

Rotherham have not played an away game against Coventry since November 2013, when they won 3-0 at Sixfields - during City's last exile from playing home games at Coventry.

The Millers have won just once on their last 10 visits to St Andrew's - a 2-0 Championship win over Birmingham City in September 2015.

Coventry have never won six successive games in a single league season. They have twice won six in a row, but spread over the end and start of two seasons, in 1954 and 1964.

The Sky Blues' club record best winning run in all competitions is a run of seven straight victories (including two FA Cup wins) under Gordon Strachan in January/February 1998.

Rotherham have won nine of their last 11 league games, during which four of those wins have come on the road.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"Nobody's spoken about us all season. We've just quietly gone about out business. Now we've won five on the bounce for the first time in a long time.

"But now the next three are against teams all in and around the top six or seven. And we know how tough this league is and that anybody can beat anybody else.

"There's a level of quality about our performances and a feeling of excitement about the place. But we've just got to keep putting in the performances.

"We've just got keep going. keep playing and doing all the right things as we have been, then the other teams will feel the pressure."

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"To win 4-0 at home flattered us. They had a sending-off. You can take some confidence from that, but the game was so long ago it does not really have the same effect.

"When we got done at home by Oxford and took a good licking, even though the scoreline doesn't suggest that, there were was a real determination to right the wrong, which we did. And I'm sure Coventry will feel the same, so we have to guard against that.

"What has helped them this season was at Coventry they played on a rugby pitch and it can be difficult to play the way you want on a surface like that but, at St Andrew's, the pitch is always beautiful to play on and it has suited them. If they haven't got the best home record in the division, but it's got to be up there.

"I'd be lying if I said it was just another game. We go into the last quarter of the season in good health. It should be a good spectacle and one that both teams want to win."