League Two
Carlisle19:45Newport
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Newport County

Carlisle could be boosted by the return of winger Nathan Thomas after an ankle injury as they bid to bounce back from Saturday's home defeat to Colchester.

But defender Byron Webster will again be missing as he completes a two-match suspension.

Newport welcome skipper Joss Labadie back from a ban but manager Michael Flynn is again likely to be without a number of players.

Ash Baker, Daniel Leadbitter and Mark O'Brien are all on the injured list.

Newport kick off a run of three away games in a week having claimed a much-needed home victory over Morecambe last Saturday. The 1-0 triumph lifted morale after heavy losses at Oldham and Grimsby.

Carlisle had lost only once in nine matches before they were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by play-off hopefuls Colchester.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Crewe37209867432469
2Swindon36216962392369
3Plymouth37208961392268
4Exeter371811853431065
5Cheltenham361713652272564
6Colchester371513952371558
7Northampton371771354401458
8Port Vale37141585044657
9Bradford371412114440454
10Salford371311134946350
11Forest Green361310134340349
12Crawley371115115147448
13Grimsby371211144551-647
14Walsall36138154049-947
15Newport351210133237-546
16Cambridge37129164048-845
17Leyton Orient361012144755-842
18Oldham37914144457-1341
19Scunthorpe371010174456-1240
20Carlisle36912153756-1939
21Mansfield36911164855-738
22Morecambe37711193560-2532
23Macclesfield37715153247-1530
24Stevenage36313202450-2622
